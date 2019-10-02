SP boycotts Assembly, offers tributes at Gandhi statue

The Samajwadi party members, who had boycotted the special assembly session, squatted at the Gandhi statue and sang Gandhi's favourite bhajans.

The Samajwadi demonstration was in protest against the politics of vendetta allegedly being practiced by the Yogi government.

Yadav said that Mahatma Gandhi was an inspiration for all generations. He said that the country had marched ahead for decades on the ideology of Gandhiji.

He said that the country could prosper only if it followed the principles of Gandhi.

"The BJP only talks of Gandhi but does not follow his philosophy. They want to hide their misdeeds in the name of Gandhi," he added. Referring to his party's boycott of the marathon Assembly session, Yadav said that the BJP, which did not believe in and pursue the Gandhi ideology, was claiming to dedicate the session to him. "The BJP initially said that it would be a 48-hour session and then reduced it to 36 hours which proves that the party is not trustworthy," he said.