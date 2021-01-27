SP, BSP demand repeal of 3 new farm laws

Lucknow, Jan 27 (IANS) A day after the violence in Delhi during the 'Tractor Rally' by protesting farmers, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday hit out at the central government and again demanded the repeal of three new central farm laws.

BSP President Mayawati condemned the January 26 violence and tweeted: "Whatever happened during the tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi's heart should not have happened at all. It is 'extremely unfortunate'; the central government too must take it with very extreme sensitivity. The BSP again appeals to the government to withdraw all three farm laws without delay and end the long-running agitation by farmers so that no such untoward incident happens again."