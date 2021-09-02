SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says 'abki baar 400 paar' in 2022 UP polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of failing to keep its promise of doubling the income of farmers, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that people no more want to see a BJP government in 2022, asserting that his party shall win over 400 seats of the total 403 assembly seats in the upcoming polls.



Further accusing the government of fuel price hike, Akhilesh claimed that the people of the state are "unhappy" with the current BJP-led state government.

Addressing a press conference here today, Akhilesh said, "Samajwadis have aimed 'abki baar 400 paar'...Our effort will be to take people with us. You can't imagine the unhappiness among them, they don't want to see the BJP government in 2022. The incomes of farmers weren't doubled but the prices of gas cylinders were doubled. Petrol diesel prices are skyrocketing. How expensive has mustard oil become?"

The SP chief further alleged that the Yogi government did not keep its promise of waiving off the farmers' debts.

The SP leader also alleged that instead of doing away with corruption, the Centre's demonetisation policy has, in turn, increased corruption.

"BJP government is about to go. No one can stop the bicycle from coming to power in 2022," added Akhilesh Yadav.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was also present at the press conference. (ANI)

