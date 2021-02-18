SP creates ruckus in Assembly, then walks out

SP MLAs shouted slogans against increasing fuel prices, farmers' issues and deteriorating law and order situation.

Lucknow, Feb 18 (IANS) The Samajwadi legislators created a ruckus in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly as Governor Anandiben Patel began her address to the joint session of both Houses on Thursday.

They carried placards with slogans against the government but the Governor continued with her address.

Later the SP, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party legislators walked out in protest and the Governor completed her address.

The Governor's address focussed on achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government.

She spoke about the government's Corona management which earned international recognition.

She also spoke about help for migrant workers who were given ration kits, Rs 1,000 each and buses were deployed to take them to their homes.

The Governor said that the government had enhanced its medical infrastructure to deal with the pandemic.

Talking about the Grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Governor thanked the judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paving the way for temple construction.

She also focused on increase in investment in the state and the steps taken by the state government to generate employment and boost the economy, particularly through ODOP scheme.

