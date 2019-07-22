SP MLA clarifies his 'boycott BJP supporters' shops' remark, says his words were misinterpreted

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): After making a controversial remark in which he had allegedly asked people of an area to boycott shops of BJP supporters, Samajwadi Party legislator from Kairana, Nahid Hasan on Monday said that a different meaning is being attached to his remark.

Addressing reporters here, Hasan said: "Poor vendors are also traders, and not only the rich who sit in shops. There is a conflict between them. The matter has been taken up in a different manner, a different meaning is being deduced."He also linked his remark with development projects which allegedly lead to the demolition of certain shops."If the market is crowded, there is an alternative - bypass. If there is a bypass, then why the houses of those who have been there for years were demolished," he asked.Clarifying his statement, he said: "Their (poor's) houses were demolished and they are also being forced to set up their stalls, within walls. Who will buy from them if they don't display their goods ? I had said the BJP shopkeepers because the BJP is in power now and some of its leaders are involved in things like this."Recently a video had gone viral in which Kairana MLA was allegedly spotted asking a gathering to boycott shops of BJP supporters. (ANI)