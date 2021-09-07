  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. SP MLA seeks prayer room for 'namaz' in UP Assembly complex

SP MLA seeks prayer room for 'namaz' in UP Assembly complex

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 7th, 2021, 13:20:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Lucknow, Sep 7 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki has now demanded a 'namaz' room in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan, after the Jharkhand government allocated a room for offering prayers.

Solanki wrote a letter on Monday in this regard to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to allot a prayer room.

He said that during the Assembly sessions, Muslim legislators have to leave the Vidhan Bhawan to offer prayers.

He said that if a room is allotted for prayers, Muslim legislator can attend the session and offer prayers too.

--IANS

amita/dpb

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features