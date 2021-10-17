SP to field 6-time MLA for deputy speaker post

Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party will field Narendra Verma, a six-time MLA from the Mahmudabad Assembly seat in Sitapur district, as a party candidate for the post of deputy speaker.

Elections for the post are slated to be held on Monday.

With SP announcing its candidate, elections will be held for the post though the victory of the BJP candidate is a certainty keeping in mind the numbers.