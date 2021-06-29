SP video focuses on Covid crisis without naming BJP

The 78-second video has been shared by SP President Akhilesh Yadav on his Twitter handle.

Lucknow, June 29 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party has released its first promotional video for the 2022 Assembly election that says, "Sukh dukh main saath nibhaaya hai, sukh dukh main saath nibhayenge (Will stick by you through thick and thin, like we have always)".

The video provides glimpses of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his wife, Dimple Yadav, also a former MP, reaching out to people in need, distributing food packets and medicines and extending help to migrant workers during last year's lockdown.

There are several shots of migrant workers walking home during the pandemic.

The video also highlights development schemes launched by the SP government, including Lucknow Metro and showcases Akhilesh meeting people on the Agra Expressway and distributing laptops among students.

The SP's election campaign 'teaser', apparently, is being viewed as attacking the ruling BJP over handling of the pandemic with shots of cremations and bodies floating in the rivers.

With the catchy background score and a carefully worded song, the video focuses on problems and miseries faced by the people during the pandemic and takes on "avsarwadi" (opportunists) who had failed to deliver with visuals of a silhouette clad in saffron attire.

The video ends with the slogan, "Aapki ummedein, farz hai mera."

According to party sources, the party will formally launch its campaign later this month.

