SP want to save Constitution, BJP wants to abolish it: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Singh Yadav on Sunday said while Samajwadis want to save the constitution, the BJP wants to abolish it.

"Samajwadis want to save the Constitution. On the other hand, BJP wants to abolish the Constitution. Much of this pretence is done to divert attention. Do young people want employment or the National Population Register (NPR)? If need be, I will not fill the form," he said while addressing a gathering of student leaders here.



"Samajwadis are not afraid of FIR. When the Chief Minister himself withdraws the cases filed against him, then the cases filed against you will also be withdrawn if the Samajwadi government is formed," he added.

The Samajwadi Party president further said that BJP is responsible for the current economic crisis.

"Demonetisation caused problems for small businesses. Further, the businesses are closing down due to the imposition of GST. The economy has reached the ICU. For all this, BJP is responsible," he said.

Yadav said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) are against poor people and every caste.

"NRC is against every poor, every minority, every Muslim," he said. (ANI)

