Spain expects 45mn foreign tourists in 2021

The Minister made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking at the launch of the marketing campaign 'You Deserve Spain', aimed at attracting foreign tourists to the country following the coronavirus pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Madrid, May 13 (IANS) Maria Reyes Marot, Spain's Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, said that she hopes the country will be able to welcome over 45 million foreign tourists in 2021.

Reyes Maroto said the European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Council will meet on May 20 and discuss recommendations for travellers from outside of the bloc.

The recommendations "will allow us to provide certainty to markets outside the European Union when it comes to the restarting of travel, especially travel from the UK, which is our largest market", commented Reyes Maroto.

"If all goes well, from May 20, Britons will be able to come to Spain. What's more, they won't be asked for a PCR test when they arrive in the country. I think it's really good news," the Minister said.

Spain was the second-largest tourist destination in the world in 2019, welcoming almost 84 million foreign visitors.

The sector accounts for around 12 per cent of Spain's GDP and a similar percentage of the country's jobs, according to data from the Spanish Statistical Office (INE).

"We hope to get at least half as many this year. If we're lucky, we'll get even more," predicted Reyes Maroto.

--IANS

ksk/