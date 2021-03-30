Spain extends restrictions on travel from outside EU

The restrictions, due to expire on March 31, will be extended until April 30, according to Spain's Official State Bulletin (BOE) on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Madrid, March 30 (IANS) The Spanish government has extended its travel ban on journeys from countries outside the European Union (EU) and Schengen Area for a further one month.

The ban is on "non-essential travel between third nations outside the EU or associated Schengen countries" out of consideration for public order and health during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the BOE said.

The BOE also said that the ban on travel to Spanish ports and airports from Britain will not be extended beyond March 31, allowing travel between the two countries for non-Spanish nationals or residents in the country to restart on April 1.

Spain has recorded 3,255,324 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 75,010 people losing their lives to the virus, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The recent rise in the country's incidence rate for Covid-19 infections has prompted fears that it could face a fourth wave of infections just as the Easter holidays are imminent.

--IANS

int/pgh