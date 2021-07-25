Spain imposes quarantine for arrivals from Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia, Namibia

The decision was published in the Spanish Official State Bulletin (BOE) on Saturday, which said the measure will come into effect from July 27 as a result of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the four countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Madrid, July 25 (IANS) The Spanish government has announced that travellers from Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia and Namibia will have to spend 10 days in quarantine following their arrival in the country.

The 10-day quarantine may end earlier if the travellers get a negative Covid-19 test result on the seventh day after their arrival.

Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia and Namibia thus join a list of over 25 countries from outside the European Union that are considered to be high risk.

Travellers from these countries have to spend time in quarantine after arriving in Spain.

The Spanish Health Ministry said last week that the ban on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa, which was imposed earlier in the year, will remain in place until at least August 3.

Spain has so far registered a total of 4,280,429 confirmed coronavirus cases and 81,221 deaths.

