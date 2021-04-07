Spain's Castile, Leon suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot fears

Madrid [Spain], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Spain's autonomous community Castile and Leon has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 pending a final decision by the European regulator, the regional health service said on Wednesday.



According to the service, the move has preventive purposes as the authorities wait for "a safety report expected to be prepared by the Pharmaco-vigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which convenes today, and decisions on the issue that could soon be made by the EU executive bodies and Spanish National Health System."

Last month, several European nations suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in their immunization programs after multiple reports about patients experiencing severe reactions, including blood clots, after receiving the drug.

However, some countries have since resumed the use of the vaccine on the recommendation of the EMA.

A risk assessment committee at the EMA confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that the investigation into a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and cases of severe blood clotting is ongoing, but the results are expected to be announced within the next two days. (ANI/Sputnik)

