Madrid [Spain], February 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has surpassed 60,000, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.



Over the past day, the number of deaths of patients with confirmed coronavirus increased by 565. A total of 1,911 people have died in the past week, and 60,370 since the pandemic started.

The number of recorded cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic amounted to almost 2.9 million. (ANI/Sputnik)