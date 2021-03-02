Spain's Covid-19 figures continue to dip

On Monday, the Ministry reported 15,978 new coronavirus cases for the 72-hour period between February 26 to March 1, reports Xinhua news agency.

Madrid, March 2 (IANS) Coronavirus-related figures in Spain, including new cases, deaths and 14-day incidence rate of the disease, have continued to drop, according to the Ministry of Health.

This is a notable fall from the 20,849 new cases reported on February 22.

The number of new cases have been on a constant decline for five consecutive weekends.

In total, 3,204,531 people have so far been infected by Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain.

Another 467 people died in the 72-hour period, raising the total number of fatalities to 69,609.

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence rate of the virus fell from 252.19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants a week ago to 175.63 cases on Monday.

The Ministry further revealed that 3,829,465 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been administered, with 1,261,484 people receiving both doses.

