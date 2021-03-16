Spain's deputy PM resigns to run in local polls

According to his announcement on Monday, Iglesias will contest from as a candidate his left-wing Unidas Podemos party, reports Xinhua news agency.

Madrid, March 16 (IANS) Spain's second Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias announced his resignation from the cabinet post in order to contest the upcoming regional elections in the Autonomous Community of Madrid.

Iglesias said his aim was to "prevent the far-right from taking over the institutions", adding that he planned to discuss the possibility of a joint candidacy with Inigo Errejon, leader of the left-wing Mas Pais (Mas Madrid in the Madrid area) party and one of the original founders of Unidas Podemos.

"Madrid needs a left-wing government and I believe I can be useful in helping to win and lead it," commented Iglesias.

The vote in the Madrid region will be held on May 4 after the incumbent, Isabel Diaz Ayuso from the right-wing People's Party (PP), called a snap election to avoid a no-confidence vote after a major fallout between the PP and the centre-right Cuidadanos party, which had been minor partners in a coalition government.

In the election, all 136 seats in 12th Assembly of the Community of Madrid will be up for grabs.

