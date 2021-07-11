Spanish PM reshuffles cabinet

The most important change on Saturday was Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo leaving the cabinet, reports Xinhua news agency.

Madrid, July 11 (IANS) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has made wide-ranging changes to his cabinet as he looked to revitalise the government ahead of the second half of his mandate.

Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calvino was promoted to take her place.

Other important departures from the cabinet are Arancha Gonzalez Laya, who lost her post as Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with Isabel Celaa (Education and Vocational Training), Juan Carlos Campo (Justice), Jose Manuel Rodriguez (Culture), Pedro Duque (Science and Innovation), and Jose Luis Alabos (Transport).

Sanchez appeared on TV to explain the changes.

He named Jose Manuel Albares as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs; Pilar Alegria, Minister of Education and Vocational Training; Pilar Llop, Minister of Justice; Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture; Diana Morant, Minister of Science and Innovation; and Raquel Sanchez, Minister of Transport.

"We have 30 months left in the mandate and the government is starting a new period. We have built a team to focus on fair economic recovery... I want to highlight the incorporation of young men and women who have experience in the public sector," said the Prime Minister.

he added that the changes lower the average age of his cabinet from "55 to 50 years old".

--IANS

ksk/