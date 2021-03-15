Spanish police dismantle 'biggest' cocaine distribution network

The National Police confirmed on Sunday that the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Colombian National Police, with investigations starting in early 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Madrid, March 15 (IANS) The Spanish National Police anounced that they have dismantled the "biggest" cocaine distribution network operating in the country.

"Dismantled: the biggest cocaine distribution network in Madrid," they reported on social media, adding that "12 people have been arrested in Badajoz, Guadalajara, Madrid, Malaga and Valencia and 600 kg of cocaine seized".

Searches were also carried out in Marbella and Pinto, Parla and Pozuelo de Alarcon, all close to Madrid.

The organisation that has been dismantled controlled a network of safe houses where they stored the drugs before distributing it around Spain.

The National Police explained that "due to the danger of the members of the group, the intervention of the Special Operations Group (GEO) was necessary".

The GEO is an elite unit specialised in high-risk operations.

--IANS

ksk/