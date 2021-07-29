Speaker seeks action against officers for direspecting national song in Delhi Assembly

The Speaker in a communication to the Chief Secretary also said that a report in this connection should be submitted by August 6.

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the Chief Secretary to take action against officers for disrespecting the national song 'Vande Mataram' by not standing in its honour during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The proceedings of the two-day Monsoon Session of Delhi Assmbly commenced on Thursday at around 11 a.m. with the playing of the national song. However, the Speaker observed that some officers were sitting while the national song was being played in the Assembly.

The Assembly secretary sent a communique to the Chief Secretary on the matter, recommending action against the erring officers.

"I am directed by the honourable Speaker to draw your attention to the fact that during the sitting of the House on July 29, 2021, officers in the officers' gallery did not stand up while the national song 'Vande Matram' was being played, thereby showing disrespect to it. Accordingly, the Speaker has decided that necessary action in the matter may be taken under intimation to this office by August 6, 2021," the letter said.

--IANS

pd/arm