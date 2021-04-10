Speaker's disqualification order will be written in BJP office: Goa Congress prez

Addressing a press conference at the opposition party's state headquarters in Panaji, Chodankar also said that as a petitioner in the disqualification petition, he had no hope of justice from the Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar, who is scheduled to pronounce his final order in the matter on April 20.

"We have no expectations from him (Patnekar). We know he cannot do anything on his own. He cannot write a single word in the order. He will only sign it. The order is getting ready in BJP's office by 'super CM'. The Speaker will not even know what the order is. He will only sign it," Chodankar said, without disclosing the identity of the 'super CM' he had referred to in his comment.

"He will pronounce the order against us. But at least he should just finally pronounce it," Chodankar said, adding that 20 months had lapsed since he filed the petition and that he had to seek legal recourse in the apex court, because of the delay in the Speaker's pronouncing of the order.

Chodankar, as the party's state president had filed a disqualification petition with the Goa Speaker's office in 2019 and argued the split by the 10 Congress MLAs and their subsequent merger into the BJP was illegal and violative of the provisions of Schedule 10 of the Indian Constitution.

Earlier this week, the apex court directed the Speaker to pronounce the order on April 20.

Chodankar said that the Congress party did not expect a fair judgement on the matter on part of the Speaker.

"We had filed the disqualification petition 20 months ago after the illegal merger. The Speaker had facilitated the same illegal merger and now he will adjudicate our petition. He did not respect the Constitutional function which comes with his chair," Chodankar said.

