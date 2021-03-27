Speaking ill of women is condemnable, whoever it may be: Kanimozhi

In her tweet, without pointing at anyone, Kanimozhi added that "it is good for the society if all keep in mind" that one cannot disrespect women.

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) DMK's Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi said whoever be the political leader, if they are speaking ill about women -- they must be condemned.

This is the social justice that the Dravidian movement and the late E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, always wished for.

The controversy over disrespecting women started a fewdaysback, when one of DMK's Propaganda Secretary Dindigul I Leoni body-shamed women while campaigning in the Thondamuthur constituency for Karthikeya Sivasenapathy.

Leoni said that women have lost their hour-glass figure and have become like a barrel after drinking milk of foreign cows.

The BJP's Culture Wing Secretary Gayatri Raghuraman has asked Kanimozhi to respond to the "sexist" remark made by the party's star campaigner, who's also a TV talk show judge.

AIADMK leader M.P. Rajashekharan had told IANS, "This is intolerable and is a clear indicator of the mind-set of the DMK people. The party must take stringent action against those who make such remarks against women.

"This is not our culture. Tamil culture always holds women in high regard."

The DMK candidate from Thondamuthur, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, is breeding native cows and the speech of Leoni was meant to highlight the use of native cows. However, he went overboard and even made lewd gestures using his fingers to trace the figure while making the speech against women.

