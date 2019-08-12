Special 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims reach Chamoli district in Uttrakhand

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A special 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims, returning from Pakistan after celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib, reached Govindghat in Chamoli district on Sunday.

The group, consisting of 43 pilgrims, is slated to reach Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib later today.

On July 25, a caravan of over 500 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah border to partake in the celebration in Nankana Sahib. The pilgrims had, on June 30, reached the holy birthplace in Pakistan.

The delegation was led by the president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Gobind Singh Longowal, and president of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee (DGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa.The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to these pilgrims."Government of Pakistan also believes in the policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and India," the High Commission had said in a statement.On July 14, India and Pakistan had held the second round of bilateral talks to narrow down their differences on the corridor for travel of Sikh pilgrims from Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur, Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.Both sides said that they had agreed to a majority of modalities for the smooth passage of the pilgrims.Once opened, the three-km corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539.The route is expected to be completed by September-end. (ANI)