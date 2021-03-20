Special agriculture budget in Cong-led UDF manifesto

The manifesto was released here in the presence of all the top brass of the Congress-led UDF, while Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said it will touch the lives of all.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 20 (IANS) The Congress-led UDF on Saturday unveiled a poll manifesto which promises a special budget for agriculture and Rs 6,000 every month for the poorest section of the society, among others.

"This manifesto is our Bible, Bhagvad Gita and Quran and through this we will be able to rebuild our state, which is now tottering in all sectors," he said.

"We will write off Rs 2 lakhs worth of loans taken before 2018 by all farmers who own less than five acres of land. We will provide 5 kg of rice to all the ration card holders in the poorest of poor category, free of cost," Congress MP Benny Behanan, who was the Chairman of the manifesto committee, said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was also part of the manifesto drafting committee, said that within three months of the next Congress-led UDF government assuming office after the April 6 Assembly elections, a review committee on higher education reforms would be set up.

"They will completely re-write the higher education sector making it in tune with the present developments taking all over. We will eliminate the digital divide, re-write the Kerala IT rules besides there will be an investor friendly Act and also plan for say no to hartals," he added.

Among the other innovative promises include extending the maximum age of entry by two years to all mothers who write the State Public Service Commission examinations for government jobs.

The social pension which at present is Rs 1,600 per month for the poorest of the poor will be hiked to Rs 2,500, besides all housewives in the weaker sections would be given Rs 2,000 per month.

"We will restore the Karunya health scheme which was launched by us in 2011 and later cancelled by the present Left government. We plan to build five lakh houses for the homeless and landless," added Behanan.

Regarding the Sabarimala issue, they have promised that they will float a new law, which will ensure the protection of tradition and customs of the famed temple.

