Special Assembly session held to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Punjab Assembly convened a special commemorative session on Wednesday to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Legislators of Punjab and Haryana attended the special session which saw the presence of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.In his address, the Vice-President expressed hopes that the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan will be a corridor to the "shrine of peace, harmony and humanism"."I am sure it will be a corridor to the shrine of peace, harmony and humanism, to the universal vision of a world as one family, to the sublime ideal of service to humanity," Naidu said.He asked the MLAs to "set an example as to how we can serve the people according to the principles enunciated by Guru Nanak Dev".Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said Guru Nanak established Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan which is seen by people from every community as their place of worship.He said the spiritual guru struggled throughout his life to make an ideal society where marginalised section including women have equal rights.Speaking on the occasion, Captain Amarinder Singh urged people to unite and spread the message of love, compassion and love on the occasion of 550the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev."Hope that with the blessings of Baba Nanak, Punjab becomes the one state in India again," he said.Punjab and Haryana Governors V P Singh Badnore and Satyadev Narayan Arya were also present on the occasion. (ANI)