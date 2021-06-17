Special Cell questioned Twitter MD in alleged Cong toolkit case on May 31

A team went to Maheshwari's house on May 31 in Bengaluru to record his statement, an official said, adding that the Twitter MD was asked how the social media site tagged the tweets of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as manipulated media.

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The Delhi Police Special Cell questioned Twitter India MD Manish Maheswari in connection with alleged Congress toolkit case on May 31, senior officials of the Special Cell conformed.

The Congress has accused BJP of forgery and cheating and had approached the Delhi Police with a complaint against Patra, BJP national President JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani and several others.

The Special Cell officials had started preliminary enquiry on the complaint and also reached at the offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurugram on May 24.

In a statement, the Delhi Police had said, "The Delhi Police team went to Twitter office to serve a notice to Twitter, as a part of routine process. This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous."

