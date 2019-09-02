Special court extends Chidambaram's CBI custody till Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A special trial here on Monday extended senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's CBI custody by a day till Tuesday in the INX Media corruption case.

The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear a petition filed by Chidambaram challenging the trial court's order to remand him to CBI custody.



Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance was given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money laundering allegations.

The Supreme Court, however, has granted him interim protection from arrest by the ED till September 5. (ANI)

