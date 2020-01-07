Special drive launched to remove speed breakers from National Highways

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): In a bid to ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic movement, especially at toll plazas, a special drive has been initiated for removal of all sorts of speed breakers on National Highways.

The speed breakers and rumble strips constructed at toll plazas are being removed with immediate effect for smooth vehicular movement.

The speed breakers result in considerable delay, damage to the vehicles and significant discomfort to vehicle occupants and more fuel consumption due to acceleration and deceleration.



Electronic Toll Collection through FASTag was also implemented from 15th December 2019 to ensure better traffic flow on highways. (ANI)

