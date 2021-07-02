Special drive to vaccinate ID-less Indians, Nepalis in Goa

Panaji, July 2 (IANS) The Goa government will launch a special vaccination drive from Saturday for Indian citizens who do not possess approved government-issued photo IDs and Nepali citizens residing in the state, an official said on Friday.
The special vaccination drive will be held in both North Goa and South Goa districts as per the directions of the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare.
"We will be vaccinating Indian nationals, who for some reasons do not have any photo IDs or a valid phone number. Nepali citizens who are working in Goa, will also be vaccinated using the same SOP," state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.
"Those who wish to get vaccinated will have to come to designated vaccination centres with whatever documents they have which prove they are Indian citizens or Nepali citizens. Facilitating officers appointed by the District Collector will be certifying them. To organise one session, we need 100 people minimum," he added.
