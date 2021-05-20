Special envoy to monitor probe into attack on ex-Maldivian Prez

Male, May 20 (IANS) Maldives President Ibrahim Solih has appointed British national Abbas Faiz as the government's special envoy to oversee the investigation into to a terror attack on former President Mohamed Nasheed, local media reported on Thursday.

A presidential directive published on Wednesday has tasked Faiz with ensuring that national laws, as well as international best practices, are applied to the investigation, trial, and prosecution of suspects involved in using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device to target Nasheed on May 6, reports Xinhua news agency.