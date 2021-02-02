Special friend, special relationship: Jaishankar after Indian-made vaccines reach UAE

Dubai [UAE], February 2 (ANI): A consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines reached UAE on Tuesday, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar adding that it denoted a 'special friend and a special relationship' between the two nations.



The information was shared by the Jaishankar through his Twitter post, "Made in India vaccines reach Dubai. A special friend, a special relationship."

As a part of its vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi is providing Indian-made Covishield vaccines to other nations through the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to neighbouring countries so far under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Addressing a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava last Thursday said India plans to gift vaccine doses to Oman, CARICOM countries, Nicaragua, Pacific Island states.

Srivastava said New Delhi also planned to supply 1 crore or 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to United Nations health workers under GAVI's (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) COVAX facility.

He also informed that India planned to commercially export coronavirus vaccine to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada, Mongolia, and other countries. (ANI)

