Special group to monitor hoarding holds meeting

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A special group constituted for monitoring cartelisation, hoarding and speculative trading with respect to essential food items has advised chief secretaries of the states to hold regular meetings with stakeholders especially during the festive season.

The 18th meeting of the group was hosted by the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Avinash K Srivastava.



"Representatives from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police, NAFED, DGFT, Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi Government attended the meeting," an official release said.

During the meeting, the representatives informed the group that arrival of Kharif onions have started and prices have since shown "stable to a declining trend".

One of the key decisions taken by the group was to augment the availability of pulses across the country.

The group also recommended the Committee of Police of NCR States to hold regular meetings under the Chairmanship of a senior Delhi police officer to keep a watch on hoarding of stock by the traders near the borders of Delhi and take suitable action against them. (ANI)

