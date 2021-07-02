Special kits for kids to make them math-friendly

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Prayagraj) Sanjay Kushwaha told reporters that "the mathematics kit will help increase the interest of students in mathematics, which often proves to be a difficult subject for many".

Prayagraj, July 2 (IANS) Primary schools in Prayagraj will now offer mathematics kits to students to enable them to learn various concepts of the subject in an interesting way.

"The kit will help children of primary schools to learn while playing and will also attract them towards the subject."

As many as 2,470 primary schools in Prayagraj district have been distributing these kits.

Later, these kits will be available to schools in other districts too.

"The kits contain 21 elements including abacus, cloth clips, fraction strips, play money and manuals for teachers-all of which combine to make learning and teaching the subject a fun-filled experience," said Kushwaha.

"Many kids feel anxious and nervous to even hear the word 'maths', let alone understanding the subject. If they use these mathematics kits while attending classes, they will participate in the lectures more actively and will be more attentive. Using these kits can even make most of the students love the subject."

Introducing mathematics kit is an initiative that aims at turning maths, once perceived as a dreaded subject by students, into an interesting subject.

The initiative has been rolled out in government primary and upper primary schools across the state.

Mathematics kits are the only way the different concepts of maths will always stay in the memory of children.

After the mathematics kits, education department is all set to introduce science kits as well in primary and upper primary schools across the state.

