Special POCSO court sentences man to 20 years jail, 25k fine

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): A special POCSO (Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Thursday sentenced a convict to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for the rape of a minor.



The convict, Ramdev Mahto, was arrested for the crime in 2019 in Ranchi and was convicted on Tuesday.

A case was registered at the Angara Police Station under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court convicted him under the 4/19 POCSO Act, 376 (1) and 376 (3) of the IPC.

During the hearing, the prosecution had presented five witnesses, while one witness was produced by the defence side. (ANI)

