Special screening of 'Chhapaak' in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Women and Child Development and Social Security department of Punjab government has organised a special screening of "Chapaak" on January 11 in Zirakpur for acid-attack victims.

The screening of the film is scheduled for 11:30 am at Dhillon Plaza, Zirakpur.

The initiative has been taken under the guidance of Cabinet Minister Aruna Chaudhary, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.



The main idea behind the screening is to ensure that there are safe and secure public places for women and to create awareness among the people about the issue, the spokesperson said. (ANI)

