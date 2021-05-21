Special task force to deal with third Covid wave: Goa CM

Panaji, May 21 (IANS) The Goa government has formed a special task force to deal with the third Covid-19 wave, which experts have predicted will hit the country in the coming months, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday.

"The special task force has been formed under my chairmanship. It will contain 15 members, including private and government doctors," Sawant told the media after a meeting of the state cabinet.