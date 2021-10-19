Special team formed to probe attack on police officer in B'luru

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) Karnataka Police has formed a special team to probe the attack on a police officer on duty in Kadugondanahalli police station.

Police sub-inspector, Imran Khan Ali, attached to Govindapura police station, was attacked by a gang of miscreants on Sunday night.

He was attacked by a gang of four to five persons while he was checking the movement of suspicious vehicles during his night duty.