Special trains in K'tak as bus strike causes disruptions

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) The South Western Railway (SWR) would operate special trains in Karnataka from April 9-14 to enable people to travel in the state, as the indefinite bus strike has disrupted mobility, an official said on Wednesday.

"In response to the state government's request for running special trains during the ensuing holidays, special trains will operate between Bengaluru and Belagavi in the state's northwest region from Friday to Tuesday," a railway official said in a statement.