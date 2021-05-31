Special trains running between Alipurdwar, Delhi and Katihar, Amritsar canceled from June 1

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Northern Railway on Monday informed that special trains running between Alipurdwar and Delhi Junction and Katihar and Amritsar have been canceled from June 1, till further advice.



"It is notified for the information of the general public that the 05483/05484 Alipurdwar- Delhi Jn.-Alipurdwar and 05733/05734 Katihar- Amritsar- Katihar special trains shall remain cancelled from 01.06.2021 until further advice," Northern Railways said in a statement. (ANI)

