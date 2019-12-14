Special trains to help stranded passengers at Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Special passenger trains are being run to help stranded passengers at Guwahati to reach their destinations in Upper Assam, said Northeast Frontier Railway, Chief Public Relation Officer.

On Thursday one train was operated to Dimapur and one each to Furkating and Dibrugarh on Friday.



On Thursday Nine trains to and from Dibrugarh in Assam were cancelled and partially cancelled due to agitations against the amended Citizenship Act.

According to a press release, three trains, including the Rajdhani Express travelling from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, were cancelled, while six trains, including the Brahmaputra Mail from Delhi to Dibrugarh, were partially cancelled.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

