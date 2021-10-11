Special UP Assembly session on 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 11th, 2021, 09:00:19hrs
Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on October 18.

The joint session of the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council is a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. The special session will run for only one day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had passed a resolution in the cabinet. Following this, Governor Anandiben Patel gave her consent.

A notification will soon be issued to convene the session.

According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the special session virtually.

--IANS

amita/dpb

