Special UP Assembly session on 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

The joint session of the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council is a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. The special session will run for only one day.

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on October 18.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had passed a resolution in the cabinet. Following this, Governor Anandiben Patel gave her consent.

A notification will soon be issued to convene the session.

According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the special session virtually.

--IANS

amita/dpb