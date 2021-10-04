Special vax drive in B'desh for university students, teachers

The campaign, which will continue till October 17, will begin at a temporary set-up at Dhaka University's Martyred Intellectual Doctor Muhammad Murtaza Medical Centre, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, Oct 4 (IANS) Bangladesh will launch a special Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday for teachers, students, officials and employees at a top university here.

According to a statement, students, teachers and officials will receive the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine through on-the-spot registration.

Also, it said another campaign to offer the second dose would begin from November 1.

The vaccination campaign is being launched as the varsity's authorities have recently recommended the reopening of halls from October 5 for bachelor's final year and master degree students.

The university's halls remained closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

