Special ward for Covid positive pregnant women in TN

A 38 oxygen bed facility has been created at Reddiyarpatti PHC for taking care of pregnant women who have tested positive. The centre will have separate entry and exit points.

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) The Tirunelveli district administration in Tamil Nadu has created a special ward at the Reddiyarpatti Primary Health Centre at Palayamkottai for taking care of pregnant women who have tested Covid-19 positive.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Thangam Thenarassu after inaugurating a special vaccination camp organized at the Tirunelveli corporation's marriage hall on Monday told IANS over telephone that, "This PHC at Reddiyarpatti is unique as we have designed it in such a way that pregnant women who test positive are taken care of."

The minister added, "If the pregnant women are having mild Covid symptoms, then they will be admitted at the Reddiyarpatti Primary Health Centre, but the Intensive Care Unit at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital is also available if there are some problems for the pregnant women."

These women will be screened at the Gandhimathi School near Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and will then be shifted either to the PHC at Reddiyarpatti or to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College depending on the severity of the Covid infection.

Thenarassu said, "This PHC created by the district collector close to the Tirunelveli Medical college and Covid care centre is a boon to the pregnant women of this area".

Thirunelveli district is witnessing a massive vaccination drive with around 9000 people getting inoculated daily as the district administration has created major awareness programmes among the general public about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

The minister said, "We have vaccinated 1.32 lakh people in Tirunelveli district and have brought the Test Positivity Rate(TPR) from 24% to 13%."

