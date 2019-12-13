Specially-abled teenager raped in Haryana village

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): A specially-abled teenaged girl was allegedly raped in Luthera village of Fatehabad, said police.

Dharambir Punia, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Fatehabad said, "Case registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) & SC/ST Act. Further investigation is underway".

"We had received a complaint about a specially-abled girl (around 13-14 year-old) been raped. The investigation is being done based on the victim's father's statement. When the victim was returning home after attending a wedding at around 9:00 yesterday, the accused who was in an inebriated condition raped the minor. Further details will be revealed after the medical process is completed," he added.



According to the police, the accused is around 28 year old. (ANI)

