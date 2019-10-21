Specially-abled voters cast ballots in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Specially abled voters were brought to polling booths on compatible vehicles by the Election Commission to exercise their franchise.

Their enthusiasm to participate in the democratic process defying all odds delighted many.



One such couple that came to vote at a polling station in Juhu happily posed for the cameras after casting their ballot.

A voter turnout of 8.73 per cent and 5.46 per cent was recorded till 9 am on Monday in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections respectively, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Five per cent polling was reported in Mumbai city district's 10 assembly constituencies, EC said.

Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates -- 1,169 in Haryana and 3,237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections. (ANI)