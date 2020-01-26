Spectators cheer Bal Puraskar winners at Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): An enthusiastic crowd of spectators were seen greeting Bal Puraskar winners on Sunday as the Republic Day parade rolled down as part of grand celebrations here for the 71st Republic Day at Rajpath.

The proud winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 arrived in open jeeps.



On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with the recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 and shared pictures of all 49 winners along with their profile.

In a twitter post, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated the awardees and wished them very best for their future endeavours.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The 49 awardees hail from various parts of the country including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Every year, the government gives these awards to recognise the exceptional achievements of children in the fields of art and culture, innovation, sports, scholastic, social service and bravery.

A high-level committee selects the winners after careful consideration of each application.

Following the winners of the Bal Puraskar awards, school children presented four cultural items. (ANI)

