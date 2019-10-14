Spectrum auction will be done this financial year: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that spectrum would be auctioned this financial year and the Central government is in the process of pricing.

"Spectrum auction will be done this financial year. We are in the process of pricing," Prasad, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Law and Justice, said at the 'India Mobile Congress 2019' here.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, who was also present at the event, said: "5G is going to be 100 per cent faster than 4G. The industry is investing 34 per cent and Airtel is investing 40 per cent..."Mittal further said that "we need a huge spectrum but the prices are too high." "If we compare, our spectrum prices are seven times higher than that of the world. We need to lower our spectrum prices," he said.Prasad said, "Broadband must be available throughout the country by 2022."In context with mob lynching cases, Prasad said, "We are working on data security." He further said that the source of the nuisance must be known. "Who created nuisance must be known," he added."My appeal to companies (is) when they come with their product, they should ensure the security walls. The government is very much concerned about this. The cyberwar is a bloodless war," he said. (ANI)