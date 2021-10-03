Speculation that ISI DG Faiz Hameed to be posted as Peshawar Corps Commander

The reports which relied on tweets said Hameed was most likely to be posted against the position to ensure continuity keeping in view his critical role in dealing with the evolving situation in Afghanistan since his appointment as spy chief in June 2019.

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency chief Faiz Hameed is expected to be posted as Peshawar Corps Commander anytime after October 10, unverified reports said, Pakistan Today reported.

Hameed "himself doesn't want [Peshawar post]. Will [prefer to] stay as DG [ISI] till 2022. May get [an] extension. There is precedence", another tweet read.

As per a seniority list, the candidates for the future army chief post [seniority-wise] include Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Nauman Mahmood and Hameed, the report said.

The incumbent Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa who received a three-year extension in January 2020 is due to retire on November 29, 2022.

For Hameed's elevation to COAS post, the precedent is that he must first serve as a corps commander, the report said.

Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood has been commanding XI Corps stationed in Peshawar at present since December 2019. The decision on Hameed's appointment is expected after October 10 given that three three-star generals are due to retire on October 18.

Those retiring include Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, Inspector General Arms (IG Arms), GHQ Rawalpindi; Lt. Gen. Aamir Abbasi, Quarter Master General, GHQ Rawalpindi; and Lt. Gen. Hamooduz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence, Rawalpindi.

