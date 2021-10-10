Speculations of joining BJP will end soon, says Devender Rana as 2 leaders quit National Conference

Speculations are rife that both the leaders will join the Bharatiya Janata Party."Jammu Declaration will make a narrative to defeat all these forces, those forces who want to run a diction plan in Jammu and Kashmir and who want to hurt the customary brotherhood there, which is mutual love. We will stand and strengthen Jammu and Kashmir, strengthen the brotherhood," said Rana.In an exclusive interview to ANI, the leaders said that they believe in the Jammu Declaration that started a few months ago and further said that the declaration would become the voice of the people of Jammu & Kashmir."I believe there is a need for strengthening of Jammu Declaration. It'll become a voice for Jammu & Kashmir & strengthen UT and country," said Devender Singh Rana in Delhi.Talking about the recent killings of civilians in the Kashmir Valley, Rana reiterated the need for Jammu Declaration to defeat such forces."Jammu Declaration will make a narrative to defeat all these forces, those forces who want to run a diction plan in Jammu and Kashmir and who want to hurt the customary brotherhood there, which is mutual love. We will stand and strengthen Jammu and Kashmir, strengthen the brotherhood," said Rana.Surjit Singh Slathia said after resigning from the party, "I've always worked for the party but I didn't feel right anymore. Now I'll speak for the people of Jammu openly. I don't have any problem with the party or its leadership. I can serve people even outside the party."On the speculation of joining the BJP, Devender Rana said that everything would be known in a day or two."It is our belief that the Jammu declaration, representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir, will strengthen Jammu and Kashmir and strengthen India and because of that we have changed our political path," said the leaders.Former Minister Surjit Salathia emphasized on the Jammu declaration and said that they want to bring Jammu and Kashmir back to the state where the voices of the people will be heard."There is no doubt that in the last 40-45 years, I have been in the same party, I have won many times in this party and I have also been a cabinet minister. But now I have resigned from the party, we have been talking about the Jammu declaration continuously for six-seven months. We want to bring our princely state back on the path where the voice of the people is heard," said former Minister Slathia.Advocating for the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Surjit Salathia acknowledged that the militancy has reduced in the Valley post the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019."Militancy has reduced in the valley, and the mechanism is working strongly behind it to ensure that. I firmly believe that there will be happiness across the country again," said Slathia.He further added that he resigned from the party to speak up openly for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier in the day, both submitted their resignations from the primary membership of the party.National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday accepted the resignations of Surjit Singh Slathia and Devender Singh Rana."Dr Farooq Abdullah has received and accepted the resignations of Salathia and Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," the party tweeted.Slathia in 2014 had won the Vijaypur constituency while Rana had won the Nagrota constituency in the same year.Devender Singh is the younger brother of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is a regional political party in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)