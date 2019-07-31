Speculations rife over Sidhu taking charge as Delhi Congress unit chief

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Punjab minister and Congress lawmaker Navjot Singh Sidhu's name is among the probables for the position of Delhi unit Congress chief.

According to sources, there are suggestions to give Sidhu the responsibility of Delhi unit party president, which was earlier held by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on July 20.

"It is likely to be decided after the national party president is finalised. There is a potential possibility that Sidhu is given the Delhi PCC responsibility," sources said.The Congress office-bearers have, however, denied confirming any such development.Congress' Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said: "There is no such discussion in my knowledge. No meeting of PCC has taken place so far to decide on the Delhi Congress chief's post."Sidhu, an MLA from Amritsar East, was given Power, New, and Renewable Energy Resources portfolio after a Cabinet reshuffle in June, following which he sent his resignation to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder on July 15.The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi instead of Captain Singh.Singh and Sidhu had been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan last year where he had hugged the Pak Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home.The rift further widened during the General Elections when Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu accused Amarinder of having a hand in the denial of ticket to her from either Chandigarh or Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.On June 6, the Congress leader was stripped of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture by Chief Minister Singh after the party won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 in Punjab. (ANI)