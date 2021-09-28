Speeding car mows down 2 elderly persons in Patna

The deceased, Krishna Rai (60) and a 65-year-old person, died on the spot while four others are battling for their lives in hospital.

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) Two elderly persons were killed and four others injured when a high speeding car with Jharkhand registration number mowed them down in the Patna Sahib area on Tuesday morning.

The road mishap occurred in the Krishna Nagar area on Patna city bypass road. The elderly persons were on their routine walk around 6 a.m. when the fatal accident took place.

According to the police, there were four persons inside the car when it mowed down six persons. The passersby managed to nab two persons while two others, including the owner of the vehicle fled from the spot.

The accident led to an outrage in the area with over 500 people assembling at the spot and thrashing the two occupants of the car.

When a police team reached the spot and tried to rescue the two, the angry mob pelted stones on them.

After this, the personnel from seven police stations -- Kankarbagh, Patrakar Nagar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Jakkanpur, Patna City, Gaurichak and Kadamkuan -- reached at the spot and somehow managed to rescue the alleged occupants of the Brezza car.

"We are making all efforts to trace the other two occupants of the car. We are also conducting medical examinations of the arrested persons to find out whether they were in a drunken state or not," said a senior police officer of Krishna Nagar police station.

--IANS

ajk/dpb